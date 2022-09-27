Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

