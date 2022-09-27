Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

