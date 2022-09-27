Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

