Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $4,830,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

NYSE:YPF opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

