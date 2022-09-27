Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 94,100 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 430.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

