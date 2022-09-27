Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,493 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NetApp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,554,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

