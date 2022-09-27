Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $136.19 and a one year high of $355.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61. The stock has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

