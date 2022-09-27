Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.19 and a 1-year high of $355.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

