Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.44.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

LOW opened at $186.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.86. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.