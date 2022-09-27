Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.