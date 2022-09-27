Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

