Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,596 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.19 and a 12 month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

