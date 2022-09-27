Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.