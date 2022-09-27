Jacobs & Co. CA Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.14 and a 200-day moving average of $253.68. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $218.13 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

