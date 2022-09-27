Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

