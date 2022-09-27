Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.