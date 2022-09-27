iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

DVY stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

