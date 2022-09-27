iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.