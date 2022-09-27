iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

