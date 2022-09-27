Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.