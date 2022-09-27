HT Partners LLC Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

