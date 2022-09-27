HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50.

