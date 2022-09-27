HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,429 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,037.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.62 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

