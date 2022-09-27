Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 992 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

