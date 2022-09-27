Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $235.20

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.20 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 236.60 ($2.86), with a volume of 2652748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.20 ($3.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.41. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,126.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

Grainger Company Profile

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($359.52).

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

