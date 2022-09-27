Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $79.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

FRPT stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

