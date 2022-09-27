Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

BLK opened at $584.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $671.72 and a 200 day moving average of $664.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

