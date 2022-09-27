Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

