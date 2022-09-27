Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,495,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

