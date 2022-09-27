Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,495,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.