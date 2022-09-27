Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

