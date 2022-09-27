FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of FNHC opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

