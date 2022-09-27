FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

