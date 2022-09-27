Essex Savings Bank Acquires 91 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 19,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.8% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average is $169.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

