Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.