DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.