Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $260.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.14), with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.50 ($3.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £579.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 320.23.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

