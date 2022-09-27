ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

