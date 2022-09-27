Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

