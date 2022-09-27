Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 4,182 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

