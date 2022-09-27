Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $6.55. Cineplex shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

