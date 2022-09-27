Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.20.

Shares of CE opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 238.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

