Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 5,237.50

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,237.50 ($63.29).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,957 ($47.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,327.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,253.28. The company has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,484.91. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

