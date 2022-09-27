Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.