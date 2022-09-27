Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Banco Macro worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $952.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.