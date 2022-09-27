Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 15,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 24,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 163,242 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.