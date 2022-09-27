AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,289.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 249,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,213 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 74,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

