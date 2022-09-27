Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 67,211 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

