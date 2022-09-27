Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.64 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.