Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

