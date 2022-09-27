Analyzing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.51 -$3.61 million ($0.22) -108.14 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.95 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.30

Analyst Recommendations

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BJ’s Restaurants and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 6 3 0 2.20 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.57%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.12%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -0.42% -1.08% -0.35% BurgerFi International -143.84% -14.46% -8.98%

Risk & Volatility

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.